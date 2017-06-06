Abundant Sunshine And Less Humid

Weather Update 8:47 PM CDT:

Scattered storms have diminished as expected this evening. That will be it for the rain chances for a while. Overnight a northerly wind will bring drier air into West Tennessee. It’ll make for a pleasant evening, especially where dew points are already falling into the upper 50s!

I’ll have a full check of the forecast coming up on ABC/CBS 7 at 10:00 PM CDT. We’ll see you then!

VIPIR7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com