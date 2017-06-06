Alamo city residents could see hike in property taxes, rate increase for water, sewer

ALAMO, Tenn.-The Alamo Board of Alderman met Tuesday afternoon, passing a measure that will significantly raise taxes for those in and out of the city.

During a first reading, the board unanimously passed a 20 percent increase in what residents pay for water and sewer.

Anyone who lives outside the city limits, but gets their water from the Alamo City System, would see a 22 percent increase.

The board said the increase is necessary to keep them in compliance with state law, which requires cities to at least cover the costs of running their utility.

The city said it has lost money the past 3 years.

“No one spoke in opposition at the budget workshop, which I anticipated some people would, just, maybe on second reading on June 27th, might be a different situation, I didn’t know, well just have to see,” said Alamo Mayor John Avery Emison.

The board also approved a 28 percent increase in property taxes. They also decided to hire a fourth police officer and increase the budget for paving streets for the parks and recreation division. A second reading is scheduled for June 27.