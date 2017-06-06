Amber Alert canceled after 14-year-old teen was found, woman taken into custody

GORDON COUNTY, Ga.- Good news after an Amber Alert, issued late Tuesday afternoon is canceled.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 14-year-old Skylee Morgan has been found. They were found after a vehicle stop in east Tennessee when a driver called and said the vehicle was in front of her on Interstate 75. The TBI also said Emily Sherer, was taken into custody.

Authorities did not elaborate on Sherer’s relationship to the teen or if she will be charged.