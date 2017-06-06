Henderson pastor, teaching assistant’s rape case heads to grand jury

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson pastor and teaching assistant charged with raping a teenager returned to court Tuesday.

Mike Ulmer waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case against the Henderson pastor and Chester County High School teaching assistant now goes to the grand jury.

“The District Attorney’s Office and I were able to work out an arrangement so that the police department who’s investigated the case gave me their entire file,” attorney Mark Donahoe said.

Donahoe represents Ulmer. He said prosecutors turned over electronic information, data from phones, and information from their reports and statements. “We got a lot more information than we would have gotten at the preliminary hearing,” Donahoe said.

Ulmer faces multiple counts including rape, sexual battery and assault. He is accused of tying up and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old at his home in February, according to court documents.

The alleged victim also told investigators several months before that Ulmer held her head in his lap and forced his fingers in her mouth, according to an affidavit.

“We’ll take a look at the information that we have,” Donahoe said. “We’ll analyze that, go through it, begin to prepare the defense of the case.”

Ulmer is currently free on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court Nov. 7.

Chester County Director of Schools Troy Kilzer confirmed the district suspended Ulmer without pay.