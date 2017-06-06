Investigators looking into cause of late night crash in north Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-Investigators are looking into what caused a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a semi and a car in north Madison County late Tuesday night. The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 45W in Three Way near Turner Loop.

According to officers on the scene with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, one person inside the car was killed. Madison County Fire and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working this investigation.

As of late Tuesday night, Highway 45W heading southbound into Jackson was closed as first responders worked to clear the scene. Investigators said the name of the victim in the car has not been released, however the truck driver is okay.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and on line for more information as it becomes available.