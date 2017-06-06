Jacob Barker Music Festival organizers donate to Make-A-Wish

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local family fulfills an act of generosity in honor of their young son to help other families.

Jacob Barker’s parents presented a check Tuesday to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The money was raised in a two-day concert at The Amp in downtown Jackson during a fundraiser put on by the Barker family as a way to give back.

Jacob received a wish while battling cancer.

Make-A-Wish says it usually takes about $8,000 to make a child’s wish come true. The Barkers donated $8,100.

“Just the fact that Jackson came out and it was such a good turnout and everyone was on board. That just really makes me happy to see us come together as one,” Jacob Barker Music Festival board member Samantha Northcott said.

This year’s event was the second for the fundraiser. Last year, proceeds were donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.