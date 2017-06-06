JMC School Board hosts dinner honoring outgoing superintendent Verna Ruffin

JACKSON, Tenn.-Members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board hosted a special dinner Tuesday night for outgoing Superintendent Verna Ruffin.

The board and Dr. Ruffin gathered at FlatIron Grille in north Jackson to celebrate her time with the district.

Dr. Ruffin told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News these last few weeks are emotional for her.

“As we draw closer towards that end it, becomes very real and so, saying goodbye to people that I’ve grown to know and work with very closely over the last 4 years, does have an emotional feel to it,” said Dr. Ruffin.

Dr. Ruffin’s last day with the district is June 30.