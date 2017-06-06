JPD investigates robbery at south Jackson cash advance business

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon robbery at a cash advance business in south Jackson.

Investigators say around 4 p.m. a suspect robbed Money Now in the Madison South Shopping Plaza on South Highland Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect did not appear to have a weapon.

The suspect is described as a slim white man with red hair standing about five feet 10 inches tall. They say the suspect fled on foot.

Police have not said how much money was stolen.

Anyone with information can call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).