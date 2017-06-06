Lane College hosts ‘Community & Family Fun Day’

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a perfect day Tuesday for Community and Family Fun Day at Lane College in east Jackson.

Hundreds of young summer day-campers took part in the special day. The event included attractions like a petting zoo, a water slide and a DJ.

College officials say along with all the fun activities they hope the day conveys the message of their love for Christ through their interactions with everyone.

“I’m just excited to see them all here doing positive things with them, bringing them on a college campus and let them see what college life is about,” Director of Campus Life Fisher Smith said.

The North Side football team volunteered Tuesday by mentoring the younger students. The event was free to the public.