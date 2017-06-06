Lori Benson steps down

JACKSON, Tenn. — After leading the South Side Lady Hawks softball team for six years, head coach Lori Benson is stepping down. Benson confirmed on the phone earlier with me.

The reasoning is she wanted to spend time with her two sons. When she asked her youngest why he thought she was stepping down, he smiled and said loudly, “to spend more time us,” Benson said she smiled and said you’re absolutely right. Benson said she could always remember one of her parents being at all her games and she wanted to do the same for her kids.

She said she will miss the young ladies and their personalities the most, but will be around to lend a hand when needed.