Martin Parks and Rec. to host youth fishing derby

MARTIN, Tenn. –Calling all kids who love spending time outside!

On Saturday, June 10, Martin Parks and Recreation will host a fishing derby from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Martin Recreation Complex Lake.

The derby is open to kids 14 and under.

Participants should bring a pole, bait, bucket, lawn chair, and something to drink.