“Shoot out” hunger at upcoming event

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –Grab your gun and help fight hunger in our area.

On Thursday, June 8, the Midsouth Food Bank will host “Shooting Hunger.”

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at Carroll County Shooting Sports Park in Huntingdon.

Shooting events start at 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Registration for a single shooter costs $110.

Proceeds benefit the food bank, which distributes food to pantries in Madison County.