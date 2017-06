Spend time with your pet at “Pawpalooza”

JACKSON, Tenn. –Celebrate the bond you have with your pet and help local rescue groups.

On Saturday, June 10, you and your 4-legged-friend can head to The Amp in downtown Jackson for Pawpalooza.

From 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m, you can relax on the lawn and enjoy live music, grab some food, and check out vendors and booths.

All proceeds will go to local animal rescue groups.