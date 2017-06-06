TDOT combats litterbugs across state

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is combating litterbugs across the state with a new campaign.

Nobody Trashes Tennessee aims to reduce litter statewide and keep trash off the roadways. The campaign is tailored toward people 16 to 34 years old. Officials said that’s the age group most likely to litter.

TDOT plans to partner with local agencies to help get the message out. A representative with TDOT said the cost of constantly cleaning up trash adds up quickly.

“We’ve always been concerned about litter,” Beautification Coordinator Shawn Bible said. “We’ve actually reduced litter over the last 10 years, but it’s still a big problem and it’s a costly problem. Our commissioner was concerned with the more than $15 million we spend to pick up and educate folks about litter and wanted to do something about it.”

Littering is punishable under Tennessee law. TDOT says it can cost offenders $50 to $3,000 in fines.