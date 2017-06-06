Tennessee officials shut down fair’s rattlesnake show

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee officials have cancelled a fair’s snake exhibit for failing to adhere to state code.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2rPgWPd ) that the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency cancelled the West Texas Rattlesnake Show at the Bristol Fair on Saturday and issued citations against 70-year-old Dave Richardson, the show’s owner. TWRA spokesman Matt Cameron says the show was not properly permitted to exhibit snakes in Tennessee.

Fair promoter Larry Linton says that Richardson says he is under code and is working to comply with state regulations. Linton says Richardson’s show has been performed in 19 states.

The rattlesnake show has been replaced with a magic show. The fair runs through Saturday.