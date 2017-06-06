Union City child sex abuse suspect has Jackson ties

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Police are searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple child sex abuse charges involving multiple victims.

Curtis Eugene Brown, 47, was last seen May 22 in the Fulton, Ky., area near Dollar General where he was on foot, according to a release from the Union City Police Department.

Police describe Brown as a black man standing five feet eight inches tall and weighing 167 pounds.

Brown had reportedly been staying at Traveler’s Inn for about two weeks. Police say his clothes and ID were found there.

Brown has known family and/or associates in Jackson, Bolivar, South Fulton and Union City as well as in Kentucky in Fulton, Hickman and Mayfield.

Anyone with information is urged to call Union City police at 731-885-1515, Crime Stoppers at 731-885-8477 or your local law enforcement agency.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County at 731-424-TIPS (8477).