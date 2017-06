Upcoming workshops focus on cancer survival

UNION CITY, Tenn. –Attend a 6-session workshop focused on surviving cancer.

Thursday, June 8, The Obion County Health Department and UT Extension Office will offer the free course.

That’ll run from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Obion County Library.

Spouses, family members, and caregivers can attend.

Participants can learn how to deal with problems, nutrition and exercise choices, and improving relationships.

To register, call (731) 885-3742.