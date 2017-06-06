US health chief ‘in a receiving mode’ on health bill ideas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s health chief has told health professionals in Nashville that the administration is “fully in a receiving mode” for suggestions to improve a push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

In his speech Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price also blamed Washington, D.C., and the media amid inaction on the health care legislation.

Also Tuesday, Trump said he’s sure the Senate will get a health care bill “across the finish line” this summer. It’s still unclear whether the Senate bill will muster enough votes to pass.

Several wary Republican senators point to a Congressional Budget Office analysis projecting that the House-approved bill would cause 23 million Americans to lose coverage by 2026 and create prohibitively expensive costs for many others.