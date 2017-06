WEATHER UPDATE

A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON WILL DISSIPATE AROUND SUNSET AS DRIER AIR MOVES INTO THE MID-SOUTH. THIS WILL SPELL THE END OF THE RAIN CHANCES THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE OF THE WEEK WITH WARM WEATHER EXPECTED ACROSS THE REGION. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE NEAR 80 THROUGH THURSDAY, GRADUALLY WARMING INTO THE MID TO UPPER 80S OVER THE WEEKEND. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 50S AND 60S TONIGHT, BUT ARE FORECAST TO COOL INTO THE MID TO UPPER 50S AREA WIDE FOR THURSDAY AND FRIDAY MORNINGS.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

