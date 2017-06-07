350 losing jobs as South Carolina fuel pump plant closes

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – A company that makes automotive fuel pumps is closing in South Carolina next year, eliminating the jobs of almost 350 employees.

The Anderson Independent Mail reported (http://bit.ly/2sfMq1K) that Associated Fuel Pump Systems Corporation north of Anderson will be shutting down operations.

The company was established as a joint venture between Bosch and Denso in 1989. The companies are dissolving their partnership.

Bosch spokeswoman Linda Beckmeyer said the closure is expected to be completed next summer. Beckmeyer says employees can seek other jobs with Bosch or Denso. The company will offer severance packages to those who do not join one company or the other.

Bosch plans to move its fuel pump manufacturing to Brazil. Beckmeyer said Denso will relocate its fuel pump manufacturing to Athens, Tennessee.