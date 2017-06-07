Bolivar mother has ‘Legend’ary front yard baby delivery

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn– Baby Legend was born just three days ago. He is 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches long. Although he may not remember, his mother will never let him forget, she delivered him in the front yard of the family home.

Legend. Yes, that is his name and for good reason. The story of his birth is one for the books. His mother, Darneshia Owens rushed to the hospital three times over the weekend, but no baby.

“Went to the hospital, wasn’t dilated so they sent me home,” mother Darneshia Owens said. “Saturday same thing, they sent me home. Gave me a shot sent me home.”

Owens said around 6, Monday morning she was having painful contractions. So she knelt down on the living room floor.

“My water just broke,” Owens said. “My brother picked me up, took me outside. We were walking to the car. I was like it’s really time, I’m nervous now.”

After three trips to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital were false alarms, her mother was shocked to see half off the baby’s head was already out.

“I panicked. I had no idea,” Darneshia’s mother Stacy Harris said. “Call 911, that wasn’t even in my thoughts. My mind just went blank.”

Good thing she did call 911. Two Hardeman County medics, Ryan Campbell and Jessica Greene arrived just in time to deliver Legend.

“When they got here, I just finished pushing,” Owens said. “By the time they got my on the stretcher I had to push two times and he came right on out and I had him in the front yard. Both of them did very good, ’cause if it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where Legend would have been at outside.”

Owens said she did not feel any pain while giving birth and having her first child born in the front yard was amazing experience.

“I’m fine, he’s here now,” Owens said. “I don’t have any more problems.”

June 7 was the baby’s actual due date. Owens told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News she did plan on having a natural child birth, but inside of a hospital. She said she never imagined nature taking its course in her front lawn.

After a two night stay, Legend and his mother were released from Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. They are both doing just fine.