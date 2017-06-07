Committee members agree on jail construction manager pick

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County gets one step closer to expanding the county jail.

The Community Corrections Partnership Committee unanimously agreed Wednesday to hire Lashlee-Rich as construction manager at risk for the project.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris says the company from Humboldt is local and has been in business for many years.

“I think that just benefits West Tennessee if the money we have to spend on this project, all of it stays in this area,” Mayor Harris said.

The mayor says the Madison County Commission will vote June 19 to accept or reject the recommendation.