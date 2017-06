Early morning crash blocks Highway 18 in both directions

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. –A warning for drivers as you head to work this morning.

An early morning crash blocks both directions of Highway 18, north of Highway 100 in Hardeman County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Deputies say they’re currently working an accident, but no other information has been released.

