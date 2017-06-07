Family: Camden man dies after Bobcat overturns in ditch

CAMDEN, Tenn.-A man has died following a farming accident in Camden.

According to family members, James Hollowell, 85, died Wednesday afternoon when his Bobcat tractor turned over in a ditch while he was farming.

His family told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, Hollowell worked for GM in Detroit for 19 years and moved back to West Tennessee to open a chicken restaurant in Camden.

“He was a hard worker, you know he was working hard and doing what he loved to do and he wasn’t going to sit at home on the couch, he was going to get out and work,” said grandson Alan Hollowell.

Family members said Hollowell is survived by his wife of 63 years, his 2 sons, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending.