Haywood Co. school board narrows down superintendent finalists

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — After interviewing the final four superintendent candidates, the Haywood County school board choose two finalists, Wednesday.

Joey Hassell, principal at Ripley High School received a unanimous vote from the board. And Yvette Blue, the district’s current curriculum coordinator, received three votes in a tie breaker, becoming the second finalist. The board plans on having someone in place before current superintendent Teresa Russell’s last day on June 30.

“There was some difference in opinion, as far as the vote, but in the end we came together as one and we selected two finalists that we pretty much think we are comfortable with,” District 1 & 5 school board representative Harrison Jones said.

Thursday from 5 -7 p.m. at the Haywood County Board of Education Office, the community will be able to ask both candidates questions during a community forum. The board plans to vote on a new superintendent during their regularly scheduled meeting which starts at 7 p.m.