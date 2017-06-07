Jackson police investigate jewelry store burglary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police confirm they are investigating an overnight break-in at a local jeweler.

Someone broke into Robert’s Jewelers at 405 Vann Drive sometime between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators were on scene Wednesday morning. Details are limited as police say they are still in the process of determining what and how much was taken.

We’ll have more details as they become available.