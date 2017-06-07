Mugshots : Madison County : 6/06/17 – 6/07/17 June 7, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Terry Cox Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Tamarcus Whiteside Failure to comply, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Sebastain Tremble Simple domestic assault, vandalism, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Rickey Pittman Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Olajuwon Kemp Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Kevion Burks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Kelvin Owens Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Joshua Richie Contempt of court, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Jacqueline Bell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Jamael Jeter Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Darussha Gains-Millon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Chiquite Woods Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Brandi Person Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/07/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore