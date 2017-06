New farmers’ market to celebrate grand opening

MILAN, Tenn. –Celebrate the grand opening of a new place for Gibson County residents to stock up on fresh fruits and veggies.

On Saturday, June 10, The Milan Farmers’ Market will host a grand opening ceremony.

The market is located at 3098 North Highland and will run from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information on the market or how you can become a vendor, call (612) 385-9374.