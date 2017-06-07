TBI Top 10 fugitive is captured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Top 10 fugitive wanted on charges including second-degree murder in East Tennessee is now in custody.

David D. Evans Jr. has been captured, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI added the suspected killer to its Top 10 Most Wanted list Monday.

Evans was wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office on various charges including second-degree murder.

He is suspected in two separate incidents in which he is accused of firing shots at officers after they tried to pull him over.