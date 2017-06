WEATHER UPDATE

DRY AND WARM WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE ANTICIPATED ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH THE WEEKEND. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE UPPER 70S AND LOWER 80S THROUGH THURSDAY, BUT WILL GRADUALLY WARM INTO THE MID AND UPPER 80S OVER THE WEEKEND. THE DRY AIR WILL ALLOW OVERNIGHT READINGS TO DIP INTO THE 50S ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING, BUT LOWS WILL EVENTUALLY RETURN TO THE 60S BY SATURDAY. NO RAIN IS FORECAST THROUGH SUNDAY, WITH THE NEXT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS COMING ON MONDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com