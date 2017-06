West TN Delta Heritage Center to host quilt exhibit

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. –Hear from an expert quilt maker and see a collection of her work.

On Saturday, June 10, Teri Klassen, the author of Tennessee Delta Quiltmaking, will host a book signing.

That’ll start at 2:00 p.m. at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville.

A collection of quilts will be on display through July 10.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.