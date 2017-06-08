14th annual Highway 70 Yard Sale is underway

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The 14 annual Highway 70 Yard Sale kicked off Thursday morning.

It’s one of the largest yard sales in the Volunteer State, running from Memphis to Nashville. It started at 7 a.m. and runs until Saturday.

One vendor says she set up last night at 9 o’clock and camped out in her car.

“Antique old highchair, antique metal baby bed, jewelry — lots of jewelry — lots of big women’s and men’s clothes and just a lot of what-nots,” vendor Susan Byrum said of the variety of goods.

The sale runs for more than 200 miles.

You can find more information at the event’s Facebook group.