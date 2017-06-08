Animal Rescue Corps rescues dozens of animals in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.- It is the third animal rescue operation here in West Tennessee in just more than two weeks.

According to leaders with Animal Rescue Corps, with the help of the Gibson County Sheriff’ Department, they rescued what the group claimed were more than a dozen neglected animals from two properties, Thursday.

The group said 10 dogs were surrendered from a back-yard-breeder and seven kittens were removed from a neighboring property.

With this rescue, dubbed “Operation June Bug” and the previous two in Henderson County, more than 120 animals have been rescued.