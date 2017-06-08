Annual “Twilight Run” benefits ‘Heaven’s Cradle’ organization

JACKSON, Tenn.-Heaven’s Cradle, an organization with the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, held its annual “Twilight Run and Downtown Rendezvous, Thursday night.

The fifth annual event was held at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Jackson. The event included a 5K race, 1 mile walk and run with live music following.

This year’s event had approximately 1,100 participants and more than 100 volunteers.

Heaven’s Cradle was established by Gary and Abby Lackey, in memory of their son, who was stillborn. The group works with families suffering with the loss of an infant and help to ease the suffering.