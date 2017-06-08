Beech Bluff community meets, discusses future of former elementary school property

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-60 members of the Beech Bluff community met Thursday night to discuss what to do with the old Beech Bluff Elementary School building.

One of the ideas presented was for the Madison County Recreation and Parks Department take over the gym, cafeteria and playground on the property. Community members said it could be turned into a park for social events and sporting events as well.

The group will meet again next week to discuss their ideas of what can be done with the property to propose to the Madison County Commission.