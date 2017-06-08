Fired FBI Director Comey wanted leak of memo, special counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey says he asked a friend to leak the contents of his memo about meetings with President Donald Trump.

Comey says in his hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee that he felt that releasing the details of his private conversations with the president might prompt the appointment of a special counsel in the case.

The ousted FBI head says he made the decision after Trump tweeted that Comey should hope there aren’t any tapes.

Comey says the contents of the memo were released to a reporter by a close friend of his who is a professor at Columbia law school.

Comey is testifying before the Senate intelligence committee. His remarks are his first public statements since his firing on May 9, which came as he was leading an FBI investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Live coverage of Comey’s testimony wrapped up at noon on WBBJ ABC and CBS 7.