Former Lexington coach arraigned on statutory rape charges

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Henderson County grand jury indicted a former high school coach accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student.

Adam Yates did not show up for his arraignment in Henderson County on Thursday. Attorney Daniel Taylor appeared on his behalf. “We’ll enter a plea of not guilty,” Taylor said.

“Formal arraignment is waived,” Circuit Court Judge Don Allen said. “Not guilty plea is entered today.”

A grand jury indicted Yates June 1 on two counts of aggravated statutory rape. The former football coach at Lexington High School is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old female student twice in September 2016, according to court documents.

Yates and the teen are accused of having sex in a parked car at Wal-Mart in Lexington, according to an affidavit.

Yates reportedly told investigators the two sent text messages to each other before the alleged incident, according to court documents.

The school district suspended Yates without pay. He is due back in court at 8 a.m. July 18.

Yates is currently free on $5,000 bond.