Free Fishing Day is Saturday in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Grab your fishing poles and prepare for some family fun. Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Tennessee.

The TWRA says there will be at least 16 fishing rodeos at lakes throughout the area, meaning you can fish without a license, win prizes and participate in games.

Fisheries Manager Tim Broadbent says they started Free Fishing Day as a way to get kids outdoors and interested in the sport.

“It’s fun to watch the kids catch fish,” Broadbent said. “They get so excited. It’s like they won the lottery or something.”

Officials say they have been busy stocking participating lakes with catfish.

If you would like to see the locations you can fish for free, check out the TWRA webpage We’ve posted the link in the Seen on 7 section of our website.