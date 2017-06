Gubernatorial hopeful pays visit to Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Candidate for governor Bill Lee stopped by the Hub City Thursday.

Lee spoke to a small group and talked about his plans for the Volunteer State if elected.

Lee says he is visiting 95 counties in 95 days and answered questions.

He spoke of his business background and said if elected he would take a closer look at the criminal justice system in the state.

Lee recently raised $1.3 million for his campaign.