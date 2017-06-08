Haywood County school leaders chose new school superintendent

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn.-Haywood County School leaders announced their choice for their new superintendent of schools.

Joey Hassell, current principal of Ripley High School in Lauderdale County was selected unanimously by the school board members.

Earlier in the day, board members had a meet and greet for the two remaining candidates, Hassell and Yvette Blue.

Members of the school board met to discuss a new contract, which was approved.

“To ensure we’re providing a quality education for all students so the decisions we’ll make that I’ll bring forward to the board those decisions will be in the best interest of students, said incoming superintendent Joey Hassell.

Hassell’s term is for four years, with a start date of July 1.