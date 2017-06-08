Jackson-Madison County School Board finalizes budget for next fiscal year

JACKSON, Tenn — The Jackson-Madison County School Board voted Thursday night on the budget for the next fiscal year, and whether to join in on the county’s lawsuit against the city.

With only a few weeks away from the new fiscal year, the school board had an almost unanimous vote when it came to the big topics of Thursday’s meeting. There was 7 to 1 vote on both approving the budget and the decision to joining the county’s lawsuit against the city of Jackson.

School leaders voted on a new budget with a $1.6 million cut.

“It was about a list of about 15 different things that added up to the 1.6 million,” board chair, Bob Alvey said.

Incoming Superintendent, Dr. Eric Jones presented two budget options at the last meeting. Board members voted 7 to 1, with board member Jim Campbell voting no. The board adopted a budget that also includes a 2 percent raise for everyone.

“I do not want to the first move I make as superintendent to be interpreted as me not supporting teachers,” said Dr. Jones.

Faculty, staff, certified, and non-certified teachers will receive a 2 percent raise across the school district. Dr. Jones said the decision will help boost morale.

“It put a big dent in our budget,” Dr. Jones said, “but I was happy that we’re able to do so because I feel our teachers are worth every cent, even more.”

The school district also voted to have their attorney intervene on their behalf in the county’s lawsuit against the city.

“Basically we would side with the county in terms of the legal actions that would move forward,” Alvey said.

Board member, David Clifft was the only board member to vote no. He said he is not opposed to the idea, but said he felt it was unnecessary and will bring more cost to the board throughout the process.

“I just don’t see anything that will be of value or added value by the board being part of it,” Clifft said.

Alvey said although the decision is to side with the county, he is remaining optimistic the case will not go to trial. “Our board is hopeful that the parties would still have some kind of a sit down discussion and try to move to resolution without this kinda having to go to the court,” Alvey said.

The next step will be an injunction hearing on June 20th. Madison County Chancellor James Butler is scheduled to hear the temporary emergency injunction filed by the county to continue to receive the $12 million in funding from the city.

To end Thursday’s meeting, the board said their final good-byes to outgoing Superintendent, Dr. Verna Ruffin, in her final meeting. On behalf of the board, Alvey presented Dr. Ruffin with a plaque as a token of appreciation.