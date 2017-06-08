JMC Library announces ‘Big Read’ grant from National Endowment for the Arts

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Public Library made a major announcement Thursday for book lovers and the community.

The library is the recipient of a $12,000 grant to host the National Endowment for the Arts “Big Read” program.

It is one of the 75 nonprofit organizations to receive a “Big Read” grant to host a community reading program.

The library will focus on the novel “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel.

“To finally have our finished product reviewed by the National Endowment for the Arts and have them believe as strongly in our program as we believed in it and be awarded the grant is just truly exciting,” Adult Services Librarian Jenci Spradlin said.

The “Big Read” showcases a diverse range of contemporary titles that reflect many voices aiming to inspire discovery.