JMC Library announces revcieving grant from National Endowment for the Arts

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson-Madison County Library made a major announcement Thursday for the community and book lovers.

The library is the recipient of a $12,000 grant to host the National Endowment for the Arts’, ‘Big Read’.

It is one of the 75 non-profit organizations to receive a “Big Read” grant to host a community reading program..

The library will focus on the novel “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel.

“To finally have our finished product reviewed by the National Endowment of the Arts and have them believe as strongly in our program as we believed in it and be awarded the grant is just truly exciting,” said Jenci Spradlin with the Jackson-Madison County Library.

The” Big Read” showcases a diverse range of contemporary titles that reflect many different voices aiming to inspire discovery.