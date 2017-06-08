Local business owner wants to preserve historic Bells Theatre

BELLS, Tenn. — Bells Hardware & Lumber store owner Bob Pigue wants to bring back a piece of history in the Bells community.

When Bob isn’t working at his hardware store or spending time with family, he’s working on revitalizing the historic Bells Theatre on the other side of the street from his business.

“That building there has generated more memories for a lot people in this area,” Pigue said. “They remember their first date, they remember a movie, they remember the popcorn, so that building has generated a lot of memories.”

The theater hasn’t been used in over 13 years, but Pigue says the show must go on. They will host a fundraiser Sunday to benefit the project.

“We have a group of individuals that have put in a lot of effort and raising money, and it’s a matching grant type program that they’re working on,” Pigue said.

He says it would not only be a place to screen movies but to showcase community plays as well.

“We also want to provide something for our young people, a venue for them too, to have their plays and that type of thing,” Pigue said.

His family hopes the fundraiser will get the process started more quickly.