Man accused of waving gun in cemetery appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man accused of waving a gun in a cemetery while a family was laying a loved one to rest makes another appearance in court.

David Wyatt is charged with aggravated assault after police say he pointed a handgun at an officer March 18 at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Police say they got a call about a suicidal man with a silver handgun.

According to an affidavit, officers and Wyatt’s family followed him through the cemetery as he walked past several people including a military honor guard preparing for a funeral.

Officials say police ordered Wyatt to drop his weapon but he then raised and pointed the gun at an officer.

That’s when an officer opened fire, shooting Wyatt in the arm.

Wyatt waived his preliminary hearing and his case has been sent to the grand jury.

His next court date has not been set.