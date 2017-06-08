Mugshots : Madison County : 6/07/17 – 6/08/17

1/19 Thomas Hughes Sex offender registry violations

2/19 Kevin Pawlowski False reports

3/19 Wanda Cheers Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, cruelty to animals

4/19 Whitney Dunigan Shoplifting



5/19 Tyjuan Snowden Failure to appear

6/19 Timothy Cummings Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

7/19 Roosevelt Swain Public intoxication

8/19 Quinton Freeman Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations



9/19 Michael Turner Violation of probation

10/19 Lonnie Link Aggravated assault

11/19 Leon Hafford Violation of community corrections

12/19 Lakosha Manley Disorderly conduct



13/19 Justin Drake DUI

14/19 Joshua Butler Violation of probation

15/19 Jeffery Toone Sexual exploitation of minor

16/19 Darian Moore Simple domestic assault



17/19 Daniel Williams Sex offender registry violations

18/19 Augusto Oviedo Shoplifting

19/19 Aaron Tate Evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/08/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.