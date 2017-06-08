Mugshots : Madison County : 6/07/17 – 6/08/17 June 8, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/19Thomas Hughes Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Kevin Pawlowski False reports Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Wanda Cheers Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, cruelty to animals Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Whitney Dunigan Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Tyjuan Snowden Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Timothy Cummings Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Roosevelt Swain Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Quinton Freeman Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Michael Turner Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Lonnie Link Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Leon Hafford Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Lakosha Manley Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Justin Drake DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Joshua Butler Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Jeffery Toone Sexual exploitation of minor Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Darian Moore Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Daniel Williams Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Augusto Oviedo Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Aaron Tate Evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/07/17 and 7 a.m. on 6/08/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore