Stanley Black & Decker to invest $29M in upgrades for Jackson facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — State leaders and officials with Stanley Black & Decker announced Thursday that the manufacturer will invest $29 million in upgrades for its Jackson operations.

The company plans to create 255 new jobs at the Jackson facility, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Officials announced the upgrades during a Thursday afternoon news conference at theCO in Jackson.

The company also plans to bring its 500,000-square-foot onsite distribution center back into full service, according to the release.

Stanley Black & Decker officials said the upgrades will help to make the Jackson location one of the company’s first “lighthouse facilities” to serve as a model for advanced manufacturing techniques.

Officials with the company said Stanley Black & Decker is the world’s largest tool manufacturer.

We’ll be live with more on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5, 5:30 and 6.