Warming Trend Set To Begin Friday

Weather Update 8:36 PM CDT:

Today was a picture perfect day with temps in the mid to upper 70s. In addition, dew point temperatures was in the upper 40s to around 50 all afternoon. Tonight an area of high pressure will move from the Ohio Valley into east Tennessee. The center of the high will be pretty close to being overhead. That will allow skies to remain clear and cool with temperatures falling into the low 50s.

Ill have the full forecast coming up on Eyewitness News ABC/CBS 7 10:00 PM CDT.

VIPIR7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com