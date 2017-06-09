Animal Rescue Corps credits local agencies with uptick in rescues

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Over 120 animals have been rescued in West Tennessee in three operations in the past two weeks.

Animal Rescue Corps along with several sheriff’s departments have rescued the animals in the area. A spokesman for Animal Rescue Corps says most of the rescues come from tips.

Animal Rescue Corps spokesperson Michael Cunningham says although it might seem like an increase in West Tennessee incidents, it’s actually local authorities who are stepping up.

“Cruelty exists everywhere,” Cunningham said. “It’s that law enforcement in Tennessee is very proactive in addressing these situations.”

He says all the animals rescued from the three operations are receiving medical care and are being groomed and prepared to be placed in proper homes.