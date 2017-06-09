Fan favorite returns to Jackson’s ‘The Amp’ at the Market

JACKSON, Tenn. — The contemporary music band Rev. Jessie & The Holy Smokes returned to Music on the Main Stage at Jackson’s ‘The Amp at the Market’.

The last time the band was in town to play it was pouring down rain. That was not the case tonight for lead singer Josh Smith and his group of musicians.

“It’s nice to finally have some sunshine, ya know, a blue sky. It seems like every year we play the weather has been questionable, but this time it’s no doubt we are having a pretty night and we are looking forward to it,” said Smith

Located in the heart of Downtown Jackson, behind the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market and within walking distance of the Jackson Walk, ‘The Amp’ kicked off its 2017 season last month. The venue provides a place for local artists to showcase their talents in the Bud Light Local, Homegrown Musicians Under the Tent. It also encourages guests to bring their picnic basket, blankets, lawn chairs, and visit concession stands.

“It’s a good place to come back to what the roots of Tennessee was like,” said Amp patron Tristan Kessinger. “Tennessee was the home of country, I like country, so I come to the Amp and listen to country music and I love what people do here.”

Free performances are planned throughout for the second season and the next performance will be from King Beez on June 30.